Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT at $49.22

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMEA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 980,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

BMEA opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $570.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

