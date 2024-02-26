Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT at $49.22

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.
Several equities analysts have commented on BMEA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 1.0 %
BMEA opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $570.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
