Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Target Price at $88.75

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.