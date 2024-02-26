Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $45.36

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of CUBE opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,845.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,785,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,751,000 after purchasing an additional 94,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

