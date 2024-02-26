Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Target Price at $71.86

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENOV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 144.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -103.03 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

