Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 1,408.71

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,408.71 ($17.74).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.78) to GBX 1,510 ($19.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut Entain to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.10) to GBX 1,070 ($13.47) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.81) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.26) to GBX 820 ($10.32) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Entain Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Entain

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 920.60 ($11.59) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 966.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 982.40. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($91,677.16). 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

