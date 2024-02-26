Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $10.42

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.