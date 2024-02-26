Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$29.72 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$16.86 and a 12-month high of C$31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

