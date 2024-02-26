Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 143,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 468,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 218.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,092.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after buying an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after buying an additional 3,613,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.