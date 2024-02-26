Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Shares Down 2.5%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 143,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 468,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,092.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,275,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

