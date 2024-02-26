Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.91.

NYSE:BEP opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,522 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,431,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,691,000 after acquiring an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,489,000 after acquiring an additional 415,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

