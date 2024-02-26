Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,416 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 1.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $158,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.59. 306,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,285. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.47 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
