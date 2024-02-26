Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $211.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $188.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $78.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

