Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).

Bunzl Stock Up 1.5 %

About Bunzl

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,306 ($41.63) on Thursday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,680 ($33.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,306 ($41.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,280.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,202.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,006.77.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

