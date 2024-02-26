Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CABO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $677.60.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One stock opened at $441.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cable One has a one year low of $405.75 and a one year high of $768.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

