Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.73.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after buying an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,345,000 after buying an additional 942,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

