Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $133.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

