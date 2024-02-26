Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $9.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $6,102,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

