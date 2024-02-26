Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$49.21. The company had a trading volume of 255,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,898. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$40.52 and a 1 year high of C$54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.24.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

