CannabisCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.84 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $379,578.16 and approximately $21.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,624.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.19 or 0.00503968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00133246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.00237073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00145582 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

