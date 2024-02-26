Carclo (LON:CAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 30452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.41 ($0.11).

Carclo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.65.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

