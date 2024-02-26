CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 84,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 160,078 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $23.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CRGX
CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). As a group, equities analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000.
CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.