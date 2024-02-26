CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 84,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 160,078 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.93.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). As a group, equities analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

