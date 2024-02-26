Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Carter's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.