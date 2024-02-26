Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.53.

Carvana stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,906,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 3.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,050,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

