Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.16. 140,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

