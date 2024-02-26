Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE:CAT opened at $323.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.73. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

