Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

