CAVA Group (CAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect CAVA Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
CAVA opened at $51.00 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
