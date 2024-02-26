CAVA Group (CAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect CAVA Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA opened at $51.00 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

