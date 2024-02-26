CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CCTG) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

CCSC Technology International’s (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, February 27th. CCSC Technology International had issued 1,375,000 shares in its public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CCSC Technology International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CCTG stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. CCSC Technology International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

