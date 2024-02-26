Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded to Sell at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $140.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.22.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

