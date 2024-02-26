Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

CELC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

CELC stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.74. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,760 shares of company stock valued at $115,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 9,962.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

