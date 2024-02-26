Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $37.75

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.75, but opened at $39.22. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 326,508 shares.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the period.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
