Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.96

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 3602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,913,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
