Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.