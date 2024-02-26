Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) is Trexquant Investment LP’s 4th Largest Position

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,461 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Centene worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.82. 639,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,501. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

