CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CGI worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 471.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $116.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

