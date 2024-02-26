Chainbing 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $95.97 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

