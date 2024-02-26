Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $299.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.78 and its 200-day moving average is $395.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

