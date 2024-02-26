Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

