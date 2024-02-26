Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

