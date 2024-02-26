Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,325. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.69.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

