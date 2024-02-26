Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

