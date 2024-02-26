Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.47.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -30.00%.
Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
