Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

