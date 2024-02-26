Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 4.7% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,653.65. 49,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,265. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,395.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,129.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

