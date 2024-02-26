Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

CHR traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.14. 857,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.42. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

