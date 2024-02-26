Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

