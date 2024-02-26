CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.50.

CI Financial stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,884. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$12.01 and a twelve month high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

