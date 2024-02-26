CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$16.71. 280,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.01 and a one year high of C$18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.