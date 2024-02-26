CIBC Lowers Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MR.UN
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.