CIBC Lowers Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

TSE MR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.15. 84,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.29. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

