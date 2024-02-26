Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Raised by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 912.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $53,846,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.