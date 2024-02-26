Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

